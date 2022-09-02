GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $226,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,002,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 179,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

