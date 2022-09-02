GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $228,000 in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCWX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

