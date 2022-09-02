GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $224,000 Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 58,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,551. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $220,444.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $97,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,551. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $281,194 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $656.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 35.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFB shares. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

