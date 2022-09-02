GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $224,000 Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $462,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.
Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nurix Therapeutics
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Further Reading
