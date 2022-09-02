GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $224,000 Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $462,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.90. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.89% and a negative net margin of 399.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.