GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $3,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 33.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 157,526 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in FIGS by 7.7% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $7,532,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.77.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 21.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIGS stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.65. FIGS, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $48.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.96 million. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

