GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,732,000 after acquiring an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

FLT opened at $211.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About FLEETCOR Technologies

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

