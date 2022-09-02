GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

