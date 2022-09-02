GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 223.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 278 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $106.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.