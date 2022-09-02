GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,552,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 538,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 419,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 351,294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,926,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $93,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

