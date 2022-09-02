GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 1,106 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,200. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

DNLI opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

