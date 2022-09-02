GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 18,553 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 291,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $3.45 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $136.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.