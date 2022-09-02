GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $3,190,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 44,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hawkins stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $801.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

