GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 237.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Stock Performance

Bunge stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

