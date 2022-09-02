GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

