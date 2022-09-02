GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

About Stericycle

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

