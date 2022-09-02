GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

