GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Stake in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 8.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 86,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $18.38 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $32.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

First of Long Island Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.