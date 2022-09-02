GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 2,094 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Upstart by 23.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 64.5% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Upstart stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

