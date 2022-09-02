GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 6,750 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

