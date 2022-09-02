GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 25.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.