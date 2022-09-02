GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Oshkosh by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

NYSE:OSK opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

