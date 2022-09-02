GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GMS were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

