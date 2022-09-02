GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 11,373 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWI. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

