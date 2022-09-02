GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 169,278 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169,278 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 202,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 265.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 54,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

