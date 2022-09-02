GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,070 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 378,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

