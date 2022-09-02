GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 23,900 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

