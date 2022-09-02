GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 3,671 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 202,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 156,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE OCN opened at $26.14 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 17.97. The firm has a market cap of $227.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

