GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,144 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,745,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,130.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 317,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $62.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,575,943.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,715,800. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.