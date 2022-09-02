GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 60,243 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Geron were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Geron by 69.7% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 125.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 27.9% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 91,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.94. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,693.61% and a negative return on equity of 90.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.