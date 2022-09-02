GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,425 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 563.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

