GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 11.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEVA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 366,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 292,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.92, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.