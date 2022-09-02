GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.43 and a beta of 0.77.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.