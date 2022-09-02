GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.08. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

