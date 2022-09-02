GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 266,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 945,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,632 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 96,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $271.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

