GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO opened at $5.57 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

