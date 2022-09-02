GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

SPRO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spero Therapeutics Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

