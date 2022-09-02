GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,144,000 after acquiring an additional 277,856 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 234,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

