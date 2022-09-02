GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,083 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schneider National by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 399,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

