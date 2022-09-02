Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.92

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Haleon Price Performance

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.