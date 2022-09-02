Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance

NYSE HBB opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 108.2% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth $228,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.