Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Performance
NYSE HBB opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
