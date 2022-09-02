Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 700 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 75,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,710,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $48.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor



Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

