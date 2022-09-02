Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

About Kontoor Brands



Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

