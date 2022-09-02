Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Playtika were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Playtika by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,544 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Playtika by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,989,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

