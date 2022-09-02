Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $37,976,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,020 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,649,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 717,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ENV opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

