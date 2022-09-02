Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cinemark by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $18,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.83). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.