Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $394,000 Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 728,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,489,000 after buying an additional 37,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Shake Shack by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.