Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $404,000 Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 403,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $74.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,109 shares of company stock valued at $246,746. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.