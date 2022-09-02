Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 360,998 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 90.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.50. SITE Centers Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE Centers Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

