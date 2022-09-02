Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Pegasystems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

PEGA opened at $36.78 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.58%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

