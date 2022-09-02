Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $470,000 Holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of TBK opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

